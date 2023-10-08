StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Limoneira from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 30.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

