StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.51. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

