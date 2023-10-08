StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.67.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $206.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 1.53. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $208.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.