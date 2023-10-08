StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

