El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $301.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.56 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 100,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,068,952.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,385,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 100,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,068,952.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,385,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $26,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at $425,752.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 105.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

