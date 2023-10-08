StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.73 million, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.90. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

