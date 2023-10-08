Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SAH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE SAH opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.48%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,808. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

