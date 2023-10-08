Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.92.

Shares of SAM opened at $360.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.57. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

