Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,208,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,374,000 after buying an additional 140,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 974,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 77,859 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

