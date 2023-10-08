Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $930.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.95% and a return on equity of 967.64%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 260,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 118,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.