Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

