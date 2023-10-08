Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:SCI opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

