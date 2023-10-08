StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $80.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

