Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.06. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,181,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

