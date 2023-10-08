SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.95. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 3,897 shares traded.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.31.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.86%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics.

