China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
CAAS stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
