SFL (NYSE:SFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get SFL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SFL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SFL by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.