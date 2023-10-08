SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SEAS opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,211 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

