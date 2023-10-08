Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEE. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

