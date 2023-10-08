Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

See Also

