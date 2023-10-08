StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Shares of SHW opened at $254.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

