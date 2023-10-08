Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SID. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 422,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

