San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SJT opened at $7.11 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,192.73% and a net margin of 98.39%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.