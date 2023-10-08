Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE SKT opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

