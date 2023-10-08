Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 94.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 122.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

