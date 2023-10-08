StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

