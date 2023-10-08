Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Euroseas Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.