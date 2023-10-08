Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
