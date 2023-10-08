Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

