The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $81.17 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,189 shares of company stock worth $3,278,975 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

