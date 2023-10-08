ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In related news, COO Peter A. Gray bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,636.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,905 in the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 53,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

