Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 9,511 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $144,852.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

