Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eastern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

