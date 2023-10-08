149,877 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.74 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

View Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.