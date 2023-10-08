23,355 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,888,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 347,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,754,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 674,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 146.64% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

