Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

EGBN opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 210,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

