Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECPG. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after acquiring an additional 592,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 55,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

