StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.29.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

