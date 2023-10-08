Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 2.1 %

DXLG stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.41. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In related news, Director Jack Boyle acquired 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 170,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,906,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 194,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 213,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

