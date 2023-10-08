Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $117,206.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $751,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650,533 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 92.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 472,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

