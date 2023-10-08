StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13,432.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 180,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 179,188 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.