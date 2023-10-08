Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

