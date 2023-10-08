StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of DISH Network from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

