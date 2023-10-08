StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Performance

Digi International stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Digi International has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,344.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,762. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 601,171 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,575,000 after purchasing an additional 384,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

