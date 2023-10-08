Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,960. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $38,459,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

