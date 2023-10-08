StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $182.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

