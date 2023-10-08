Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daktronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

