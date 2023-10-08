Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In other news, Director John Richard Sylvester bought 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

