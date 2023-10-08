Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVGW opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,195,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

