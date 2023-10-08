Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $257.67 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.74.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
