Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

